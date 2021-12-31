SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SES from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SES presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of SES stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. SES has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.26.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Analysts forecast that SES will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

