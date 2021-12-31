Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $845.87

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 845.87 ($11.37) and traded as high as GBX 888.80 ($11.95). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 877.80 ($11.80), with a volume of 1,053,449 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRES shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.01) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.43) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.10) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.01) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,113.13 ($14.96).

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 904.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 845.87. The stock has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

