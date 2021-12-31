Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

SUI opened at $209.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $211.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

