Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.98.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $573.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 897,936 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 742,874 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 620,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.