National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.21

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.98. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 68,215 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NABZY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.4728 dividend. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

