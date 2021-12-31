Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.61

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $11.80. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 12,254 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gencor Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $169.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 6.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,239,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 269,562 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

