Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs for human and veterinary oncology. Its drugs portfolio comprises Paclical, Doxophos, Docecal and OAS-19, for human treatment as well as Paccal Vet-CA1 and Doxophos Vet, for cancer treatment in dogs, which are in different clinical phases. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is based in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Get Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OASMY stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 1,098.69%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OASMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.