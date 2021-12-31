Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.