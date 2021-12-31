Analyzing PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.05 billion 2.87 $1.20 billion N/A N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $5.97 billion 0.96 $704.86 million $0.78 6.63

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Risk and Volatility

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 11.73% 7.96% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 3 0 0 2.00

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a consensus price target of $5.85, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers. The Banco AV Villas segment comprises of general purpose loans, payroll loans, and credit cards, and traditional line of mortgages. The Banco Popular segment provides financial solutions to government entities. The Corficolombiana consists of equity investments, investment banking, treasury operations, and financial services. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

