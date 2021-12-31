Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BXSL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

