Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

CABGY opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

