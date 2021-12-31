Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UHS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $130.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 492,524 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,725,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

