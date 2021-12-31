Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $78.00 at Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target increased by Cowen from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $233,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 44,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.