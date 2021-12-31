Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968 over the last ninety days. 75.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 634,505 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 89.0% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 403,349 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 328,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.