Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

