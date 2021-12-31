Critical Review: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) versus Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qorvo and Semtech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $4.02 billion 4.28 $733.61 million $9.69 16.11 Semtech $595.12 million 9.59 $59.90 million $1.63 54.31

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Qorvo has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 24.37% 28.16% 17.91% Semtech 14.90% 15.97% 10.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qorvo and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 10 10 0 2.50 Semtech 0 2 8 0 2.80

Qorvo presently has a consensus price target of $202.80, indicating a potential upside of 29.95%. Semtech has a consensus price target of $85.90, indicating a potential downside of 2.97%. Given Qorvo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Semtech.

Summary

Qorvo beats Semtech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things. The Infrastructure & Defense Products segment is involved in supplying of RF, system-on-a-chip and power management solutions for applications in wireless infrastructure, defense, Wi-Fi, smart home, automotive, and Internet of things. The firm’s products include amplifiers, control products, discrete transistors, filters & duplexers, frequency converters & sources, integrated products, optical components, passives, power management products, switches, and wireless connectivity products. The company was founded on December 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

