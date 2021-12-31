Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $396.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report $396.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.03 million and the lowest is $366.08 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $376.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

NYSE:VNO opened at $42.43 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 38,444 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 820.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 91,825 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

