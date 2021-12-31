IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.68. 67,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 183,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

IO Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

