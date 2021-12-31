Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Shares Down 9.4%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) shares traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 107,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 250,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17.

Charlie’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.

