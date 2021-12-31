SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPK) Trading 0.5% Higher

SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPK. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in SPK Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

SPK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SPK Acquisition Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

