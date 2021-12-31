Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BILI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.94.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.30. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $569,908,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,945 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

