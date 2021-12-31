ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ATNI opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. ATN International has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $635.81 million, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ATN International in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

