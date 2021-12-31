Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €10.50 ($11.93) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

PBB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

FRA:PBB opened at €10.57 ($12.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.54. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($17.57).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

