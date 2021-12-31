Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €10.50 ($11.93) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

PBB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

FRA:PBB opened at €10.57 ($12.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.54. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($17.57).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.