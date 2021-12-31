Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 4,900 ($65.87) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($67.21) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($77.97) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.46) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($71.25) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,967.69 ($66.78).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,900.50 ($65.88) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,662.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,235.82. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.44). The stock has a market cap of £79.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($61.78), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($44,298.05). In the last three months, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.