VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VSEC. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $773.65 million, a P/E ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21. VSE has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

