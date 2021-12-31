Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $495.55 million, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

