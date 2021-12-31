Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to “Buy”

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGI. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,979,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,796,000 after buying an additional 1,001,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

