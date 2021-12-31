Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) to “Buy”

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 72,272 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

