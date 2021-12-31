BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Lowered to $25.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $86.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 10,402 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after buying an additional 1,987,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after buying an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 654,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 104,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

