Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s previous close.

DYAI stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

