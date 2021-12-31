CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get CareMax alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMAX. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen began coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CareMax stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66. CareMax has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter valued at about $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth about $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth about $29,973,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.