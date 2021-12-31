$258.72 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post $258.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.60 million and the highest is $283.06 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $108.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

NYSE SIX opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 237.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 80.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

