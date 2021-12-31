Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Sell

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $270.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Bank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in First Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

