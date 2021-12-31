Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ET. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after buying an additional 3,144,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after buying an additional 2,539,177 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

