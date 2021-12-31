Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) shares rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 61,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 41,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

ATBPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.