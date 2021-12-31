Equity Residential Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 12,190 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,183% compared to the typical volume of 534 call options.

Equity Residential stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

