Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,543,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,067,000 after buying an additional 523,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after buying an additional 498,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after buying an additional 700,552 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.