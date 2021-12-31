Suncor Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

NYSE:SU opened at $24.70 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

