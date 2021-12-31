Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA)’s share price were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 6,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

