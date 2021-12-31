Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Shares Up 6.7%

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.14. 24,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 317,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

About Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF)

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Koios Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koios Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.