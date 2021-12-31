Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF)’s share price rose 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 481,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 466,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

About Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF)

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of minerals. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

