Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.50.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.