Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.74.

EBKDY opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.