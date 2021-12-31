Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $853.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,008 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

