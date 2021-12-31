Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

GGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of GGB opened at $4.89 on Monday. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.2577 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after buying an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 272.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after buying an additional 6,059,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 217.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after buying an additional 4,145,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 445.5% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 2,761,400 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

