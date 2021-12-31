First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

NYSE:FCF opened at $16.11 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.09.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 128,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

