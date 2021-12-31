Critical Comparison: TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TechTarget and Diginex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 2 6 0 2.75 Diginex 0 1 1 0 2.50

TechTarget currently has a consensus price target of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Diginex has a consensus price target of $15.21, indicating a potential upside of 667.93%. Given Diginex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diginex is more favorable than TechTarget.

Risk and Volatility

TechTarget has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TechTarget and Diginex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $148.38 million 18.83 $17.07 million $0.67 144.70 Diginex $290,000.00 266.60 -$125.33 million N/A N/A

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than Diginex.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Diginex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 8.70% 20.50% 8.43% Diginex N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Diginex shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TechTarget beats Diginex on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and EQONEX Capital that assists issuers seeking to access global capital markets through the issuance of either paper securities or digital securities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

