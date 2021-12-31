Zacks: Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce sales of $468.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.90 million to $469.80 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $416.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 516,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 246,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.