BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.30 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.08 ($73.96).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €60.67 ($68.94) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business’s 50 day moving average is €58.36 and its 200-day moving average is €55.21.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

