Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €45.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €45.00 ($51.14) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.54 ($52.88).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

